Overnight stays allowed at Ala Moana Regional Park for Independence Day

KAKA‘AKO — The Department of Parks and Recreation will allow the public limited overnight access to Ala Moana Regional Park in anticipation of the Independence Day holiday on Wednesday, July 4, as announced, Saturday (June 30), by Mayor Kirk Caldwell during a press conference.

The park is normally closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily, but for one night only park users will be allowed to remain overnight. Only one open-sided canopy, with maximum measurements of 10’ by 10’, and two people per site, will be allowed to remain within the park overnight from July 3 to July 4. No vehicles will be allowed to remain in the park during this time.

This one-time accommodation allows the establishment of picnic and firework viewing sites for the Independence Day celebration only at Ala Moana Regional Park. There are no changes to park rules or exceptions at other city parks.

No camping tents are allowed within Ala Moana Regional Park, which applies to this overnight period. Only members of the public involved in this overnight stay will be allowed to remain in the park during the normal closure hours. All other individuals and all vehicles must exit the park by 10 p.m. Regular park closure hours will resume on the evening of July 4.

Picnic permits will not be issued for July 3 or July 4. As a result, activities normally authorized with those permits (such as amplified music, tents larger than 10’x10’, and inflatable play apparatus) will not be allowed. Other regular park rules apply and will be enforced during the holiday. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department will be present to enforce these rules. They include, but are not limited to:

No alcoholic beverages

No dogs or animals other than service animals

No smoking

No littering

No unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as “drones”

No open fires other than grills

We urge the public to please dispose of their grilling coals in designated charcoal bins, use pegs no longer than eight inches to anchor pop-up tents, and minimize trash while demonstrating malama ʻāina (respecting the land). Pegs longer than eight inches in length could cause severe damage to the park’s newly installed irrigation system.

The Honolulu Police Department is reminding motorists that traffic in the area immediately surrounding Ala Moana and Kapi‘olani regional parks will likely be heavily congested during and after the fireworks display.

We hope everyone has an enjoyable and safe Independence Day holiday!

