25th ID’s Lightning Forge exercise begins July 15

25th Infantry Division

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 25th Infantry Division will conduct a large-scale training exercise called Lightning Forge 18, July 15-30, on the island of Oahu.

Lightning Forge is an annual home-station training event that builds combat readiness in America’s Pacific Division.

The 25th Infantry Division’s 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team along with elements of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Division Artillery, and 25th Division Sustainment Brigade will conduct Lightning Forge 18 to train on the critical skills the Army requires to meet the needs of the nation when called upon.

Training will include use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators during daytime and nighttime hours in the following Army training areas: Dillingham Army Airfield, Kahuku Training Area and Schofield Barracks East Range.

Intermittent military vehicle convoys will routinely travel between training areas. Exact times and routes will vary based on the training scenario. However, military units will schedule the majority of military convoys from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the morning and 7 p.m.-5 a.m. in the evening in an effort to minimize unnecessary traffic issues to the greatest extent possible.

It’s important to note that the State of Hawaii considers convoys as military movements that consist of more than six military vehicles. Military vehicles traveling together as five or less will be on the road at various times throughout the day and night.

There will be increased military traffic during the exercise on Kamehameha Highway, Kunia Road, Farrington Highway, Kaukonahua Road and on H1 /H2 / H3.

In addition to an increase in traffic, residents can expect an increase in helicopter and unmanned aircraft systems flights. For example, Dillingham Army Airfield will see an increase in rotary wing aircraft. Also, UAS will fly from Wheeler Army Airfield and transition to the skies over the Kahuku Training Area July 23-26.