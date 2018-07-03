Army releases training advisory for Oahu during July

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Local military units are scheduled to conduct various activities here in July that may be heard by surrounding communities.

For the community’s awareness, the training is as follows:

• July 2-3: Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks.

• July 8: Army Hawaii National Guard demolitions training, Schofield Barracks.

• July 9-31: Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

• July 15-30: The 25th Infantry Division will be conducting a large-scale training exercise called Lightning Forge in the following Army training areas: Schofield Barracks East Range, Dillingham Army Airfield and Kahuku Training Area.

• July 17: Army Lightning Academy helicopter operations, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Additionally, the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise is being conducted in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 2. During this time, community members may notice increased training and aviation activity, to include the use of unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS. For more information on RIMPAC, visit http://www.cpf.navy.mil/ rimpac/.

Training dates are subject to change based on environmental and other factors. Weather, such as overcast conditions, can increase noise and vibrations. Should individuals hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of the local community. While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii (USAG-HI) Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com. The USAG-HI Public Affairs Office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Training Schedules

The Army produces this monthly schedule to alert neighbors of upcoming training activities that are louder in nature and may be heard outside the military installation. This schedule is subject to change and is not inclusive of all Army aviation/unmanned aircraft system (UAS) activities, or East Range training activities (between Wahiawa and Mililani Mauka). To receive Army training advisories directly, email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com with “Subscribe Training” in the subject line.

