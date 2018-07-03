Garrison commander provides holiday message for July 4

| July 3, 2018 | 0 Comments
Col. Thomas J. Barrett assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii on June 28, 2018.

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander, Col. Thomas J. Barrett, hopes all personnel have a safe and enjoyable holiday on Wednesday, July 4.

Barrett assumed command of the Garrison on June 28, 2018, at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey P. Cereghino who took responsibility as the senior enlisted adviser and leader.

The Garrison Commander releases a Fourth of July message.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey P. Cereghino assumed responsibility for the Garrison on June 28, 2018.

Note: Personnel are prohibited from using fireworks on all military installations. Only authorized, professional fireworks are permitted, such as at the Fourth of July Spectacular. 

Entertainers are listed for the Fourth of July Spectacular at Schofield Barracks. (Courtesy of FMWR)

