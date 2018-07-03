JBPHH announces support of RIMPAC 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

News Release

PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — The 26th biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise has begun aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Twenty-five nations, 46 ships, five submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel will participate in the exercise, running now through August 2nd. Base personnel, residents and visitors should be aware of the following activities and events:

• Open ship tours, Saturday, July 7, 8:15 a.m. – 4p.m.: RIMPAC participants, military and DoD ID cardholders and their sponsored guests are welcomed to tour visiting U.S. and foreign ships on July 7 from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. A schedule of participating ships and locations will be made available upon entry at the gates on July 7. For safety reasons, guests must be independently mobile and able to walk and climb ladder wells, and should wear covered shoes (no heels or slippers). Do not carry bags on the tours, and photography will be limited to the immediate area and onboard the ship during the tour as permitted by the respective ships’ commanding officers.

• Helicopter operations on Ford Island: Increased flight activities will take place on the north side of Ford Island near the vicinity of the Ford Island Navy Lodge through Aug. 3, daily, during daylight hours. The flights will not interfere with normal activities on Ford Island. Traffic barriers, road guards, and warning signs will surround the designated landing zone, but residents and visitors should remain clear of the area for

their own safety.

• Temporary road and parking closures: The parking lot between Scott Pool and the Fleet Exchange is closed now until Aug. 3. The parking lot will resume normal operations on Aug. 4. Also, motorists should be prepared for possible delays in support of the RIMPAC 5K Runs on Thursday, July 5 and Thursday, Aug. 2, starting at 9 a.m. The course starts and finishes at “Bravo Central” across from Bravo Piers 23/24. Other traffic advisories will be announced as needed.

• Base camps: JBPHH residents may notice “camp sites” or laydown areas near Alpha Dock, Honeymoon Beach and on Ford Island. These sites support the various training events for RIMPAC. Residents may see a slight increase in military vehicular traffic at various times throughout the day as units transport equipment from vessels on JBPHH to the Ford Island camp site.

• Harbor activities: Military swimmer and small boat activities in the harbor are scheduled throughout July, but will be well marked for recreational boaters to easily identify.

Show aloha! There will also be more foreign military personnel walking around the base, dining at restaurants and shopping at the stores. Please drive with caution and look out for pedestrians. All foreign military RIMPAC participants are required to have a RIMPAC sticker on their ID card. If you see them wandering around the base confused or lost, please show some aloha and assist, if able.

For the latest RIMPAC news, visit the official RIMPAC website, www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ RimofthePacific/.

You can also find info on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/JBPHH and JBPHH MWR RIMPAC Facebook, https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii. com/RIMPAC.

Official RIMPAC imagery will be released by the appropriate Public Affairs Office and made available at www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac.

