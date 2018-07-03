Pearl Harbor-Hickam release July 4th traffic and parking advisory

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

News Release

PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — On Wednesday, July 4th 2018, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will host its annual Independence Day family event. This year’s event coincides with the 26th Anniversary of the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise.

Given the expected large crowd attendance from both our DoD ohana and our international exercise participants, safety and security for participants in our celebrations are of utmost importance. Please be mindful of the following road closures, traffic patterns, and parking guidelines:

• North Road will be closed between Nimitz Gate and Pier Mike-1 parking area from noon-9:30 p.m. in both directions.

• Pearl Harbor Boulevard will be closed between the Fleet Store parking area entry and North Road from noon-9:30 p.m. in both directions.

• The entirety of Pearl Harbor Boulevard will be closed from 8:45-9:30 p.m. in both directions.

• Access event areas and parking through either Makalapa Gate or Nimitz Gate. Drivers must be aware of their surroundings and abide by all rules of the road. Be aware of posted event and parking signage due to the road closures.

• Parking is available in any of these areas: D Lot off Paul Hamilton Ave., Bravo Pier parking lots off Pearl Harbor Boulevard, parking lots surrounding McDonald’s and the basketball courts, Mike Pier parking lots off North Road, JBPHH Fitness Center off North Road, or any other general use parking areas appropriately marked on the base.

For the first time, JBPHH will have a separate keiki area with dedicated activities separate from the more active, adult-themed entertainment of Stone Temple Pilots. Road closures and traffic patterns are applied to create an avenue free from traffic incidents and enhance the safety and security of everyone participating in events.

