Two residents of Island Palm Communities named 2018 WinningEdge scholars  

SCHOOLED BARRACKS, Hawaii — Two Island Pam Communities residents have been selected as recipients of the 2018 WinningEdge Scholarship sponsored by WinnCompanies.

Alexis Proffitt and Madyson Hoffman were among 46 national winners of the scholarship awarded annually by WinnCompanies, the national property management firm that serves Island Palm Communities.

Established in 2012, the WinningEdge Scholarship Program provides financial assistance to residents who are high school and GED graduates, and who are pursuing studies at a post-secondary educational institution. Recipients are chosen based on academic performance, character, and proficiency in their chosen field of study.

Alexis Proffitt will use her scholarship towards her sophomore year at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“I am truly honored to be a recipient of the 2018 WinningEdge Scholarship. A college education is very important to me, but that does not make it any less expensive. With the help of this scholarship, school became a little more affordable for me. Thank you WinningEdge,” said Proffitt.

Madyson Hoffman will apply her scholarship towards her education at Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wisconsin.

“Thank you WinningEdge for this wonderful scholarship. Winning this scholarship is such a blessing to me, as it will really help me focus on my studies in school rather than having to focus on financial needs. I am so very thankful for military scholarships and how they provide help for students like me. Thank you again! I am very blessed to have this scholarship to pursue my studies,” said Hoffman.

A total of $37,000 was awarded to WinnCompanies residents nationwide through the WinningEdge Scholarship Program this year. Of the 48 recipients, 23 are residents of military communities managed by WinnCompanies.

