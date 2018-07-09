Staff sergeant becomes E1, receives dishonorable discharge for crimes

Q: Why does the Hawaii Army Weekly publish courts-martial findings?

A: The Office of the Staff Judge Advocate releases the results of recent courts-martial for publication to inform the community of military justice trends and to deter future misconduct by Soldiers.

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — The following Soldier received a courts-martial through the Staff Judge Advocate, 25th Infantry Division.

On June 4, 2018, at a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Staff Sgt. Celso R. Rivas, U.S. Army, was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of false official statement, one specification of sexual assault of a child, and one specification of sexual abuse of a child in violation of Articles 107 and 120b, UCMJ.

The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of (E-1), to be confined for 54 months, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge.

A pretrial agreement had no effect on the sentence.

• Federal Convictions. In addition to forfeiture of pay (either adjudged or by operation of law), confinement and a punitive discharge, a Soldier will also have a federal conviction that the Soldier must report when filling out a job application. A federal conviction strips a Soldier of many rights, such as the right to purchase and maintain firearms and voting.

