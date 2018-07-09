Top Fox competition validates Best Intel Soldiers at 3IBCT, 25th ID

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — According to Batchelor, the competition is a way to validate the Soldier’s training and ensure they are prepared.

“It’s all stuff they learn in the school house, but you have to constantly do it to maintain your proficiency at it,” he said.

The competition came up with a grading scale that included the basics of intelligence preparation of the battlefield, physical events and a mission analysis brief. While each Soldier was graded individually, they were put in teams of four.

At the end of the competition, Sgt. William Schuster scored the highest and was named the “Top Fox.”

He said working closely with his team was a big reason for his success.

“I struggled with event temps,” he said. “That’s where you predict what events will happen and my team really worked together with that.”

Batchelor said he hoped to make this competition an annual event. He said because of this event, each Soldier and team discovered their strengths and weaknesses and could improve from there.

Spc. Megan Klebba, who finished third in the competition, said, “You learn a lot of this in Advanced Individual Training, but you have to actually get out there and start doing it yourself. It was challenging.”