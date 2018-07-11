Tripler Army Medical Center holds change of command
Tripler Army Medical Center
News Release
HONOLULU — Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) held a change of command ceremony on July 10th for Col. Mary V. Krueger and outgoing commander, Col. Andrew M. Barr at the hospital’s Oceanside flagpole.
Krueger comes to the position of command for the historic TAMC after serving in numerous positions during a 24 year career.
Krueger is an Army family physician who has served in clinical, teaching, research, and command roles. Her areas of interest are Global Health Security Agenda, Women’s Health, Aviation Medicine, Executive Medicine, and clinical practice. Since commissioning in 1995, she has served in various positions providing direct patient care, leading clinics, directing residency training, commanding, and providing senior health advisement on Soldier care, both domestically and abroad.
Brig. Gen. Dennis P. LeMaster, commanding general, Regional Health Command-Pacific, was the host commander for the ceremony.
“Today we bid farewell to Col. Andrew Barr, a military officer who exemplifies that leadership is more than a position. It’s about accomplishing the mission, taking care of our team, and in this line of work, taking care of our patients,” said LeMaster. “And we are very fortunate to welcome back to the islands, Col. Mary Krueger, a proven and respected leader within the Army.”
Barr, who assumed command of Tripler Army Medical Center, July 15, 2016, has been assigned to serve as the U.S. Forces Korea Surgeon. He provided the following remarks, “Changes of command are necessary and a bittersweet moment in the history of any military organization. I could not be more proud, honored, and privileged to have served with you over the past two years,” he said. “Col. Krueger, you have arrived at Tripler at a wonderful time in our history, and you are inheriting an amazing organization to lead.”
Krueger, an Army family physician, recently relocated from Arlington, Virginia where she served as the Assistant Deputy of Health Affairs, a senior medical advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.
In 2012, Krueger served as the commander of U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks, but ties to Tripler originated in 1994 when Krueger received her first set of Army orders as a second lieutenant and was assigned to Hawaii.
“I am so blessed to return 24 years later,” Krueger said.
Now as the 55th commander of Tripler Army Medical Center, Krueger completed her first action in command during the ceremonial passing of the colors as she passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Abuoh E. Neufville, Tripler Army Medical Center’s most senior enlisted advisor.
“There is a Hawaiian proverb, E hele me ka pu’olo, which means, always bring something to make every person, place, or condition better than before, always,” said Krueger. “Col. Barr has done exactly this. I am grateful to inherit an organization that has been expertly led, and I accept the challenge to, in-turn, lead it to even greater heights.”
