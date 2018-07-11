Tripler Army Medical Center holds change of command

Tripler Army Medical Center

News Release

HONOLULU — Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) held a change of command ceremony on July 10th for Col. Mary V. Krueger and outgoing commander, Col. Andrew M. Barr at the hospital’s Oceanside flagpole.

Krueger comes to the position of command for the historic TAMC after serving in numerous positions during a 24 year career.

Krueger is an Army family physician who has served in clinical, teaching, research, and command roles. Her areas of interest are Global Health Security Agenda, Women’s Health, Aviation Medicine, Executive Medicine, and clinical practice. Since commissioning in 1995, she has served in various positions providing direct patient care, leading clinics, directing residency training, commanding, and providing senior health advisement on Soldier care, both domestically and abroad.