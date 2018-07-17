25th CAB patient-actors board a helicopter during RIMPAC 2018

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — A Soldier from the U.S. Army’s Bravo Company, 2-25 Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade leads a patient-actor to a helicopter for a medical evacuation exercise July 13, as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. Twenty-five nations, 46 ships, five submarines, about 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 27 to Aug. 2 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security of the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Seeber)

