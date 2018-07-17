ACS offers ‘Play Morning’ to aid parents raising children

Olivia Bourke

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Army Community Service’s Family Advocacy Program offers a variety of exciting classes tailored towards improving communication, preventing and coping with stress, and learning the skills necessary to be a better parent.

One of our most popular classes is our weekly Play Morning at Army Community Service on Schofield Barracks. If you walked into Army Community Service on a Wednesday morning, chances are you have seen lines of strollers and little ones making their way into the first floor play area. Tiny voices shout with excitement for new toys, new friends, and two hours of unfettered excitement and play.

Moms, Dads, Grandparents and caregivers of all backgrounds shepherd their little ones to the play area where they all can enjoy a safe place to laugh, learn, and grow as caregivers and children. While little ones play and explore, there are a multitude of conversations happening. Caregivers share information on topics such as the introduction of solid foods, nap and sleep schedules, nursing versus bottle feeding, and how do I manage my strong willed toddler?

FAP Education and Prevention specialists staff the play morning, read stories and sing along to songs, while Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Home Visitors answer questions about stages of development, parenting challenges, or even their home visitation services. For these few hours every Wednesday, Army Community Service is a home away from home for each of these families and children.

Moving to a new installation, especially overseas can be daunting. Moms and Dads may struggle with making new friends, adjusting to life in a new unit and community or even helping their children make friends their own age. The Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program has many opportunities for Parents, Grandparents or caregivers to come together and build supportive communities where they can thrive.

Play morning is not just a time for stories and play, but it is also a place where families can connect to resources both within Army Community Service as well as their own community. Play Morning provides an opportunity to meet providers such as our Military Family Life Counseling Program Counselors, New Parent Support Program staff, and our Exceptional Family Member Program Systems Navigators.

If this sounds like something your family would be interested in, we would love for your family to join us for one of our Play Mornings happening across the island. Our Play Mornings are for children from birth to age 3 and are open to all eligible service members and their dependents.

• Play Morning Offerings at Schofield Barracks Army Community Service:

Every Wednesday from 9:00-11:00.

• Play Morning Offerings at AMR Community Center:

Every 2nd and 4th Thursday from 10:00-11:00.

• Toon Time Matinee at Porter Community Center:

3rd Tuesday of each month from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

