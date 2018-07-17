FEDVIP is coming, so beneficiaries should know about dental, vision plans

TRICARE

News Release

FEDVIP offers a choice between 10 dental and 4 vision options. This fall will be your first chance to enroll in a FEDVIP dental or vision plan for 2019 coverage. If you’re eligible, you can enroll in FEDVIP during the 2018 Federal Benefits Open Season. This runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10.

Who is eligible?

Retired service members and their families who were eligible for TRDP are eligible for FEDVIP dental coverage. Also, they’re eligible for FEDVIP vision coverage if enrolled in a TRICARE health plan.

Family members of active duty service members who are enrolled in a TRICARE health plan are eligible for FEDVIP vision coverage.

Children enrolled in or eligible for TRICARE Young Adult aren’t eligible to enroll in FEDVIP.

When do you enroll?

You can enroll in FEDVIP during the Federal Benefits Open Season. This year’s open season runs from Nov. 12 through Dec. 10, 2018. Your coverage will begin on Jan. 1, 2019.

If you currently have TRDP, you must enroll in a FEDVIP plan during the Federal Benefits Open Season to continue dental coverage for 2019.

The Federal Benefits Open Season is your annual opportunity to enroll in, change, or cancel a FEDVIP dental or vision plan.

For more information, visit the FEDVIP website. You can see if you’re eligible for FEDVIP in 2019. You can also compare FEDVIP plans, look up frequently asked questions, and sign up for updates.

Category: Health