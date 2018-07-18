EFMP helps to demystify the IEP process

Exceptional Family Member Program

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — An important part of parenting is to ensure your children are receiving a quality education. This can often times feel like an overwhelming task when transferring to a new duty station and navigating through an unfamiliar school system.

Having a child who needs additional educational support can make this process even more challenging. Oftentimes, children who are experiencing challenges within the typical learning environment are given an Individualized Education Plan (IEP). The ultimate goal of an IEP is to ensure a successful school year for the student. In order to achieve this goal, family members and professionals come together to create a personalized plan that breaks down barriers within the school environment.

Although each IEP is unique, an IEP must outline a child’s present levels of functional performance in each subject area, list long-term and short term goals, describe accommodations and modifications needed, and list positive ways to address behavioral concerns. The IEP will also describe how progress will be reported. Transition planning must also be addressed in the IEP if the child is over 16 years old.

The Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) staff recognize that the Special Education system can be challenging, and we are available to assist families with navigating the IEP process. EFMP staff can assist parents with the procedure of requesting an initial evaluation for their child, and can also provide additional support at IEP meetings.

EFMP wants to support parents in advocating for their child’s needs and success in the classroom.

For more information on where you can find assistance through the EFMP, visit our website at www.himwr.com or call 655-4ACS (4227).

