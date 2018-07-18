Elsen assumes command of 500th MI Brigade-Theater

Story and photos by Staff Sgt. Shameeka Stanley

500th Military Intelligence Brigade SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — The 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater (MIB-T) welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony on Weyand Field, July 12.

Col. David P. Elsen, who previously served on the Joint Staff in the Pentagon as deputy chief, J39 Cyber and Electronic Warfare Operations Division, assumed command from Col. William “Doug” Conner.

Maj. Gen. Gary W. Johnston, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) and the ceremony’s reviewing officer, welcomed Col. Elsen and his family during the ceremony.

Elsen graciously thanked Conner for building such a strong foundation.

“It is an honor and privilege to be entrusted with command of this Brigade,” said Elsen. “I am well aware that to whom much is given, much is expected. Under my command the 500th will continue to execute its vital mission on a daily basis and to build and improve on the strong foundation laid by Colonel Conner and his predecessors. We will strive as a unit to implement the top priority from the Army Chief of Staff on down … Readiness. And as commander, I pledge to place the interest of Soldiers, civilians and families in the Brigade above my own, seeking to model selfless service and servant leadership.”

During Conner’s two year tenure as commander he increased the Brigade’s Set the Theater readiness and made great strides to enhance relationships and combine intelligence capacity with partner nation’s throughout the theater.

Conner, who is moving on to the Joint Staff as Watch Officer for the J-2 at the Pentagon, thanked the leaders, Soldiers and Army civilians for their selfless service to the mission while building readiness.

“This is truly, and without exaggeration, the finest group of leaders and Soldiers at all levels, that I had the honor to serve with in my nearly 30 years,” said Conner. “Thank you all for what you do.”

Conner reflected on his journey through his Army career and the wisdom his father, who is a World War II veteran, instilled in him as a young private.

“As Soldiers, we know that every assignment ends and a new adventure begins,” said Conner. “I could never imagine that 30 years later I’d not only still be serving, but would have the honor and privilege to lead the finest group of men and women in the service of our Army and nation that I have ever known. Thank you all for letting me be a part of this and the great legacy of service the 500th has to USARPAC, INSCOM, our Army and nation.”

Prior to the ceremony, Conner received the Legion of Merit award for exceptionally meritorious service in his performance as the commander of the 500th MIB-T. Through exceptional vision, guidance and leadership, Conner increase readiness and guaranteed focused intelligence support throughout the Pacific Theater. Conner’s wife, received the Commander’s Award for Public Service for her contributions and efforts to the Soldiers and families of the Brigade.

The 500th MIB-T is actively engaged in providing critical intelligence to combatant commanders with more than 1600 Soldiers, civilians and contractors stationed throughout the Indo-Pacific theater and the continental United States.

