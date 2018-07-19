Gray Eagle UAS prepares for first flight in Hawaii during RIMPAC 2018

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare an MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aerial system for its first flight from Schofield Barracks, July 6. The Gray Eagle conducted an orientation flight in support of the U.S. ArmyÕs Multi Domain Task Force Pilot Program (MDTF-PP) as the unit supports the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. Twenty-five nations, 46 ships, five submarines, and about 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 27 to Aug. 2 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The worldÕs largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security of the worldÕs oceans. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare an MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aerial system for its first flight from Schofield Barracks, July 6. The Gray Eagle conducted an orientation flight in support of the U.S. Army’s Multi Domain Task Force Pilot Program (MDTF-PP) as the unit supports the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat)

 

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — A Gray Eagle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) assigned to Delta Company, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, flies over the 25th CAB Headquarters on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 6. The Gray Eagle conducted its first flight in Hawaii as a capability of the U.S. Army's Multi Domain Task Force Pilot Program in support of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — A Gray Eagle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) assigned to Delta Company, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, flies over the 25th CAB Headquarters on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 6. The Gray Eagle conducted its first flight in Hawaii as a capability of the U.S. Army’s Multi Domain Task Force Pilot Program in support of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat) 

