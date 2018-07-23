Patient celebrates his 101st birthday with Tripler Army Medical Center

Tripler Army Medical Center

News Release

HONOLULU — World War II veteran, Richard Barcheski, turned 101 years old on Tuesday the 17th of July. He was unable to physically spend his 101st birthday with his 4 children, 14 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren because they do not live here on Oahu. However, they were able to send their birthday wishes and sing a happy 101st birthday song through the phone. They knew exactly where to reach him, at Tripler Army Medical Center, also known as TAMC.

Jaclyn Griffin has been Barcheski’s nurse practitioner for the past eight years. Every year on the 17th of July, she decorates a small section of Tripler’s Vascular Surgery department with balloons, pictures, food, and a birthday cake. Griffin and the Vascular Surgery staff gather together to wish Barcheski a happy birthday and thank him for his 20 years served in the Air Force.

As an Air Force Maj., Richard Barcheski led his airmen into the deadly conflicts of World War II. He was also one of the many pilots who delivered a total of 2.3 million tons of cargo to allies during the Berlin Airlift.

During his birthday celebration, a TAMC staffer asked about his secret for living so long, and Barcheski said, “Two things.”

The first and most important thing that kept him alive and well for so long was his wife. Barcheski explained how before her passing 10 years ago, she had been very supportive and encouraging throughout their entire 65 years of marriage. Upon retiring from the military, she supported his love for flying and encouraged him to carry on his love for flying. Richard