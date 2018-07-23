Patient celebrates his 101st birthday with Tripler Army Medical Center
HONOLULU — World War II veteran, Richard Barcheski, turned 101 years old on Tuesday the 17th of July. He was unable to physically spend his 101st birthday with his 4 children, 14 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren because they do not live here on Oahu. However, they were able to send their birthday wishes and sing a happy 101st birthday song through the phone. They knew exactly where to reach him, at Tripler Army Medical Center, also known as TAMC.
Jaclyn Griffin has been Barcheski’s nurse practitioner for the past eight years. Every year on the 17th of July, she decorates a small section of Tripler’s Vascular Surgery department with balloons, pictures, food, and a birthday cake. Griffin and the Vascular Surgery staff gather together to wish Barcheski a happy birthday and thank him for his 20 years served in the Air Force.
As an Air Force Maj., Richard Barcheski led his airmen into the deadly conflicts of World War II. He was also one of the many pilots who delivered a total of 2.3 million tons of cargo to allies during the Berlin Airlift.
During his birthday celebration, a TAMC staffer asked about his secret for living so long, and Barcheski said, “Two things.”
The first and most important thing that kept him alive and well for so long was his wife. Barcheski explained how before her passing 10 years ago, she had been very supportive and encouraging throughout their entire 65 years of marriage. Upon retiring from the military, she supported his love for flying and encouraged him to carry on his love for flying. Richard
Barcheski was a pilot for Hawaiian Airlines for 30 years, before founding the first Air Ambulance in the State of Hawaii.
The second secret that Barcheski said kept him alive and well for 101 years, was Tripler Army Medical Center. TAMC has been providing his medical care since he joined the military, seventy-five years ago. Barcheski explained that he has been through many different medical facilities throughout the world, but none surpassed the service, care, and customer appreciation that he received from TAMC.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to care for heroes like Mr. Barcheski,” said Tripler’s new commander, Col. Mary V. Krueger, “Our staff strives daily to provide the highest level of care to ensure we have that patient-care team trust,” added Krueger proudly.
“No other medical establishment has provided me with such great care and service that Tripler Army Medical Center has,” said Barcheski. “I am thankful for the entire staff who’ve been working from 1943 to now. You’ve helped to keep my heart beating,” Barcheski said with a grin. “No better place to spend my birthday than with the caregivers at Tripler, who feel like family to me.”
