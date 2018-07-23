SOCPAC jumps during RIMPAC

| July 23, 2018 | 0 Comments
Multinational special operations forces conduct a static line airborne insertion from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on to a mountain clearing on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, July 19, 2018. Twenty-five nations, 46 ships, five submarines, and about 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 27 to Aug. 2 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The worldÕs largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security of the worldÕs oceans. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato)

OPAE'ULA, Hawaii — Indian Navy Chief Petty Officer Sunil Kumar, a Marine Commando, shows USMC Maj. Gen. Daniel Yoo, commander, Special Operations Command Pacific, the Indian Navy's frogman design on his cap during a multinational special operations forces airborne insertion on the island of Oahu as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, July 19. Twenty-five nations, 46 ships, five submarines, about 200 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 27 to Aug. 2 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The worldÕs largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security of the worldÕs oceans. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato)

