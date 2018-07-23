Theater Support Group-Pacific changes command from Nutter to Delk

Story and photos by 1st Sgt. Crista Mack

9th Mission Support Command FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — In an official passing of the colors ceremony, Col. William Nutter relinquished command of the Theater Support Group-Pacific to Col. Travis Delk on the U.S. Army Reserve Daniel K. Inouye Army Field of Heroes, July 15.

The TSG- P is the most geographically dispersed U.S. Army Reserve command, with detachments in American Samoa, the Marianas, to include the islands of Saipan and Guam, a detachment in Alaska, and headquartered in Hawaii.

Activated in 2009, the TSG-P is the U.S. Army Reserve’s only Pacific Theater Support Group and provides base operations and installation support to the 9th Mission Support Command, enabling and enhancing Soldier Readiness processing, 9th MSC readiness, providing support to civil authorities and mobilization in place. The TSG has four key guiding principles, to communicate, collaborate, innovate and respect.

“Here in the Pacific, we continue to face peer and near peer adversaries in multiple domains in a region where the risk of natural disaster is extreme,” Delk said. “It is imperative that we continue to refine Army Reserve systems and processes to support an Army that is increasing its capabilities to allow it to more rapidly deploy whenever and wherever it is called.”

The transfer of the unit colors signifies the transfer of responsibility and unit legacy passed. Colors were traditionally carried at the side of the commander and moved forward with him into combat.

“You are turning over a unit that is better than the one that you took over, and nobody can ask for anything better than that,” Brig. Gen. Douglas Anderson, commanding general U.S. Army Reserve 9th MSC, said to Nutter.

“Col. Bill Nutter is an absolute leader,” Anderson said. “He has focused leadership, a sense of urgency and an understanding of standards. I think you deserve what you tolerate, protect your center of gravity, and that change is inevitable but growth is optional.”

“Bill (Nutter) is an absolute master at holding his Soldiers accountable, maintaining the Army standard, and achieving great results throughout the Pacific,” Anderson continued. “The TSG has a phenomenal reputation, throughout the Pacific, throughout the Army’s installation management command, and throughout the Army Reserve, in large part, because of his leadership, and how he he took this organization and adapted it to the changing operational environment.”

Nutter addressed the field and thanked his wife, LaTonya, Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Smith, Anderson and many others.

“This command has never been about me or what I can do, it is about the commitment of the Soldiers and the Civilians and the contractors and family members,” he said. “You guys made this the best experience of my career.”

Following Nutter’s farewell, new TSG commander Delk spoke. He thanked Nutter for his accomplishments with the unit and committed to continue to build on that legacy.

“It’s not just practice that makes perfect, but perfect practice that makes perfect,” Delk said. “It is the discipline and commitment to high standards that makes us who we are and binds us together as a force in peace and at war.”

Some of the ways the TSG supports throughout the Pacific include readiness with personnel support, operations, Directorate of Public Works, Directorate of Logistics, budget office, education services office, retirement services office, health services office and the Headquarters and Headquarters Company TSG-P. The three detachments are located at Barraguida, Guam, Pago-Pago, American Samoa and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska.

Delk further acknowledged the vast responsibility of command and the severity of that responsibility, noting the opportunity to take command is a privilege. “That’s why I’m so excited to take command of the Army’s only Theater Support Group of the Pacific,” Delk said.

“Our challenges are and will continue to be significant, even though the task is daunting,” he said. “Even for this Soldier of 29 years, it is our solemn duty and our sacred trust, as the Theater Support Group’s motto reminds us, We Can, We Will. I’m proud to be serving side by side with you.”

Category: Change of command, Leadership, News, Observances