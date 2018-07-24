100th Infantry Bn., 442nd Inf. Regt. prepares for Lightning Forge 18

Pfc. Abraham Salevao applies camouflage to Spc. Zhen Hua, both with B Company, 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, 9th Mission Support Command, during a situational training exercise at East Range in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 11, 2018. The exercise will validate the unit’s skills in preparation for Lightning Forge 18. (Photo by Capt. Linda Gerron )
U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with B Company, 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, 9th Mission Support Command conduct a ruck march as part of a situational training exercise at East Range in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 11, 2018. The exercise will validate the Soldiers skill in preparation for Lightning Forge 18. (Photo by Capt. Linda Gerron )
Tags: 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, 9th Mission Support Command, featured, Lightning Forge
Category: DVIDS, Exercises, News, Training