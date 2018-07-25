Exchange to give away limited supply of exclusive Military Brat Patch

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Public Affairs

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the unrelenting spirit of Warfighters’ children around the world with a limited giveaway of military brat patches at ShopMyExchange.com.

From July 28 through Aug. 31, authorized shoppers—including honorably discharged Veterans—can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to receive the exclusive 2018 military brat patch, developed in partnership with Vanguard and released for the first time during the Month of the Military Child. The number of patches is limited, and requests will be first come, first served.

Exchanges around the world are holding in-store patch giveaways July 28 to celebrate the start of a new school year. The online giveaway allows children of honorably discharged veterans a chance to receive the patch, too.

“The military brat patch was a hit with families this spring,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “Extending the military brat patch offer online lets children of veterans, who aren’t able to visit us in person, know that they are serving too.”

The online giveaway and in-store events are the last opportunity for military brats to receive the 2018 patch. A new patch and design are planned for 2019.

Category: Community