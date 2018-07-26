Holy Family Home orphans visit 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt., 3rd Brigade

From left, Lt. Col. Matthew D. Lee, commander of the the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nanaho Nakamura, Ayaka Kanzak, Yugen Izuka, 3 children from the orphanage, Battalion Command Sgt. Major Timothy Custis, and in the back is Yuto Nakamura, the 4th child from the orphanage close out the welcome ceremony July 24, at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu, Hawaii by cutting the cake. This marked the beginning of the 61st occurrence of this long-standing tradition that has never ceased, no matter what deployments have come along. (Courtesy photo)
The Consulate General of Japan, Koichi Ito, spoke about how the relationship between the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and the Holy Family Home is representative of the relationship between the U.S. and Japan July 24, at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu, Hawaii.
