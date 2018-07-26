Saturday hours offered at driver licensing centers

City and County of Honolulu

News Release

HONOLULU — The Department of Customer Services announced today that the Wai‘anae Driver Licensing Center will now join the other four licensing centers in offering residents Saturday hours, starting this Saturday, July 28 and ending Aug. 25.

Appointments are not needed for Saturday Wai‘anae hours, which were made possible by a cooperative effort with area lawmakers and volunteers.

The volunteers will be on-site each Saturday to offer help with line assistance, answer document questions and distribute application forms. This will allow licensing staff to attend to the processing of transactions. Approximately 50 driver license and state ID applications can be processed during the Saturday hours each day at the Wai‘anae Driver Licensing Center.

The Saturday hours are part of a broader effort to provide customers with temporary additional service options to address the increase of license renewals this year and the heavy summer demand.

Available locations and Saturday hours at Driver Licensing Centers:

Kapolei – 8 a.m. to noon

Koʻolau – 8 a.m. to noon

Kapālama – 8 a.m. to noon

Wahiawā – 8 a.m. to noon

Wai‘anae – 8 a.m. to noon

No driver testing (road or written) or Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) services are offered on Saturday. Driver Licensing Centers offer driver license renewals and duplicates, and state ID services. For more information, visit license.honolulu.gov .

To help ensure a successful visit, customers are encouraged to have all of the required documents and a completed application form ahead of time. A document guide and forms can also be found at license.honolulu.gov .

