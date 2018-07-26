Video – Cane toads can be avoided

| July 26, 2018 | 0 Comments

Video by Staff Sgt. John Portela
8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

This 30 second K.I.S.S. (Keep It Safe and Simple) video brings attention to the season of the cane toad here in Hawaii. Be warned, they are not your average toad.

Tags: ,

Category: Community, Safety

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«