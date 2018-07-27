Summer energy conservation practices are needed

Santiago Hernandez

Energy Conservation

Directorate of Public Works

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — The new Garrison commander, Col. Thomas Barrett, asks that all units, Soldiers, family members and civilians take an opportunity to reflect on their current energy practices.

The summer is in full swing, and everyone is enjoying the beautiful weather Hawaii has to offer. However, when temperatures rise, so do the Army’s electric and water bills. To date, USAG-HI’s energy use for the past three quarters have spiked, compared to last year’s figures and will continue to rise if we do not reduce and conserve energy.

The Directorate of Public Works, or DPW, is continuingly stressing energy conservation. In fact, a single position in DPW is dedicated towards providing Soldier training and conducting building energy inspections, referred to as energy audits.

Energy conservation training is conducted monthly on Schofield (see your training noncommissioned officer, or NCO, for class dates). Training can even be conducted at the unit, if planned accordingly, with minimal set-up and maximum participation. Day and night audits are conducted of buildings (offices and Soldier barracks), parking lots, motor pools, MWR facilities and Tripler in order to rectify energy deficiencies; however, it is not enough. DPW needs your help to reduce usage and costs.

Please continue to follow and enforce USAG-HI’s Energy Tips:

Close all windows and doors for air conditioned spaces. Set thermostats to 74º Fahrenheit for cooled areas (USAG-HI standard).

Turn off window A/C units in unoccupied rooms. Each unit can cost the Army up to $2,400 for year round use.

Turn off lights and HVAC units (window A/C units included) when not in use, particularly during: weeknights, weekends, deployments, and Holidays. Aircraft Hangar lights included.

Unit arms room exterior lights should be on at night, however off during the day.

Minimize the number of refrigerators and coffee pots – consolidate usage.

Turn off all office and shop equipment – printers, copiers, computers, battery chargers, and shredders at the end of the day. During work hours when practical.

Consolidate rear detachments (personnel administrative areas, work areas, etc.) into as few buildings as possible. Use the least amount of living and work space when possible.

Practice full load washing and drying. Turn off utility lights when not in use.

Ensure surrounding grounds are watered between the hours of 1700 to 0900 – only water during hours of limited visibility. Sprinklers should be limited to 15 minutes of watering and directed only at green space.

Submit work orders for broken doors or glass, non-functioning AC controls and equipment, broken light timers/sensors and leaking water fixtures.

When practical consolidate trips – carpool. Walk or ride a bike when practical.

Shutoff vehicles when not in use (GSA TMP/NTV and Tactical Vehicles included).

Additional tips can be located online at https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/save-energy-and-money/household-tips-and-resources.

Waste and abuse, due to faulty equipment should not be tolerated. Report building issues to your unit building energy manager (BEM) and report emergency work orders to the DPW help desk at 808-656-1275.

For training or to request energy audits, contact the DPW energy conservation manager at 808-656-3289 (office), or 808-864-1079 (cell). Energy theft should immediately be reported to the Military Police.

Everyone is responsible for conserving energy and water. The days of cheap energy are gone. In order to help sustain a resilient world class Army, let us start conserving energy today. Use it responsibly. When not in use, just turn it off!

