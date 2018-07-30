Army trains with Avenger air defense system during RIMPAC

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY BARKING SANDS, Hawaii (July 24, 2018) An air and missile defense crewmember with the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, prepares a remote control apparatus for the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger air defense system, during RIMPAC 2018 at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Hawaii, July 24. Twenty-five nations, 46 ships, five submarines, and about 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 27 to Aug. 2 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security of the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Claudio Tejada/Released)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4588029/army-trains-with-avenger-air-defense-system-during-rimpac.) 

