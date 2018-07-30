PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY BARKING SANDS, Hawaii — An air and missile defense crewmember with the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, prepares a remote control apparatus for the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger air defense system, during RIMPAC 2018 at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Hawaii, July 24. Twenty-five nations, 46 ships, five submarines, and about 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 27 to Aug. 2 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security of the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Claudio Tejada)
PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY BARKING SANDS, Hawaii — Soldiers with the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, prepare to fire a Stinger missile using Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADs), during RIMPAC 2018 at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, July 24. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Claudio Tejada)
PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY BARKING SANDS, Hawaii — A stinger missile team with the with the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, identify an unmanned aerial vehicle target, during RIMPAC 2018 at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, July 24. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Claudio Tejada)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4588029/army-trains-with-avenger-air-defense-system-during-rimpac.)
Tags: 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, featured, Rim of the Pacific, RIMPAC
