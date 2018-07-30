Exchange shoppers can save on eating healthy during ‘Salad Wednesdays’

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Public Affairs

DALLAS — Soldiers, Airmen and families can keep their bodies and their wallets healthy every Salad Wednesday at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants.

On Wednesdays, diners can take $2 off any salad priced $4 or more at participating Exchange direct-operated restaurants.

“The Exchange is dedicated to supporting readiness and resiliency among Warfighters and their families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The military community can count on the Exchange to make it easy and affordable to make healthy choices.”

Salad Wednesday is part of the Exchange’s BE FIT initiative, which promotes healthy lifestyles for Soldiers, Airmen, retirees and military families.

The Exchange is a partner in the Healthy Army Community and Air Force Smart Fueling initiatives under the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Operation Live Well. All Exchange restaurants offer better-for-you menu choices to support our Warfighters’ readiness and resiliency.

In addition to Salad Wednesday savings, diners who use their MILITARY STAR card receive an everyday additional 10 percent discount at Exchange restaurants.

Exchange restaurants are open to anyone – whether military, civil service, contractor or visitor – per Army Regulation 215-8 and Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I).

Category: Community, Health