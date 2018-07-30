Tropic Lightning Division welcomes new deputy commander

Col. Joel (J.B.) Vowell introduces himself to 25th Infantry Division Soldiers and Families, during a Flying V Ceremony, July 6, 2018, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. During the ceremony Col. Vowell assumed duties as the division’s Deputy Commander for Operations. The Flying V Ceremony traditionally welcomes or honors senior Army officials when they assume duties, depart or retire from an Army command. This is Vowell’s fifth tour of duty at “America’s Pacific Division” after having recently served as the Secretary of the Army’s Executive Officer. (Photo by Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 25th Infantry Division)
