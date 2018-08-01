We can bug off mosquitoes!

TRICARE

News Release

You may know that mosquitoes carry disease. But did you know that disease epidemics from mosquito-borne viruses are on the rise?

Protect yourself against mosquitoes, and know how TRICARE covers you if you suffer more than the usual itchy bite this summer.

Mosquitoes are flying insects known for their irritating bites. While most mosquitoes simply cause itchy bites, if infected, they can spread disease. Some common ones include:

Mosquitoes can spread dangerous diseases no matter where you are. Here are some ways that you can prevent mosquito bites and reduce your chances of getting sick:

Wear long sleeves and pants when exploring outdoors, especially at night.

Use an insect repellant registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and reapply frequently when outdoors.

Sleep in an air-conditioned or well-screened room.

Take command of your health this summer and stay alert in the fight against mosquito-borne disease. For more on bugs, check out Bug Week at the Military Health System. For more on your benefits and what TRICARE covers, check out the TRICARE website.

