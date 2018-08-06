Communities should remain prepared for hurricanes

Hawaii’s hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.

City and County of Honolulu

News Release

HONOLULU — National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing advisories on Hurricane Hector, located about 1770 miles east-southeast of Hilo. Based on recent forecasts, Hector was expected to move into the Central Pacific, Aug. 5.

“Hector is our first hurricane this year. We want to remind the public we are in the middle of the hurricane season, and we urge people to take the weekend to prepare their homes and families for impacts that could be felt statewide,” said Tom Travis, Administrator of Emergency Management.

HI-EMA recommends residents and visitors take the following actions to prepare for any possible hurricane or tropical cyclone:

Prepare an “emergency kit” of a minimum of 14 days of food, water and other supplies.

Talk with family members and develop a clear understanding what you will do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Prepare an action plan that includes details such as whether your family plans to shelter in place or evacuate.

Know if your home is in an inundation zone, flood zone, or susceptible to high winds and other hazards. Know if your home is retrofitted with hurricane resistant clips or straps.

Stay tuned to local media and their websites/applications regarding weather updates.

Sign up for local notification systems (i.e., HNL.Info).

Get to know your neighbors and community so you can help each other.

Walk your property and check for potential flood threats. Clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Remove and secure loose items. Keep your car gas tanks filled.

Prepare your pets by checking or purchasing a carrier and other preparedness items. A pet carrier is necessary for your pet’s safety if you plan to evacuate to a pet-friendly shelter. Don’t forget 14 days of food and water for your furry family members.

Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

Secure your important documents in protective containers.

Visitors should download GoHawaii App and read the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Travel Safety Brochure at http://www.travelsmarthawaii.com.

Build an emergency kit – now.

Category: Community, Safety