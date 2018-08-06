‘Infofinder i’ web app provides school bus transportation information

Hawaii State Department of Education

HONOLULU — As part of the Hawaii State Department of Education’s ongoing effort to modernize Hawaii’s pupil transportation system, the Student Transportation Services Branch has launched a bus stop locator/bus schedule information web application called, “Infofinder i.”

“We’re pleased to offer this new platform that will incorporate technology and our student transportation system,” said Dann Carlson, assistant superintendent of the Office of School Facilities and Support Services. “Instead of calling your child’s school, you can directly access the school bus route information online in a convenient and easy manner.”

The new system will enable parents and guardians to search for the nearest school bus stop to a home address. The website also provides morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off times for all school grade levels statewide.

The “Infofinder i” link will also be posted on individual school websites. For general inquiries and further bus route assistance, please contact your child’s school.

How to Find Your Bus Route:

Visit www.hawaiischoolbus.com .

Select home state from the dropdown menu (Hawaii).

Click on “Hawaii Department of Education” link.

Enter a street name or residential address.

Users will have the option to modify their school search selection via a dropdown menu.

Results are displayed in a list and map form.

Note: Bus stop assignments will only populate for your child’s school if you are living in an eligible neighborhood (over 1 mile from school for elementary, over 1.5 miles for middle/high school students), and there is a safe bus stop in your area. If you do not receive a bus stop assignment for your child’s school and believe that your address is located within an eligible service area, then please contact your child’s school for assistance.

The Hawaii State Department of Education is the 10th largest U.S. school district and the only statewide educational system in the country. It is comprised of 256 schools and 36 charter schools, and serves about 180,000 students. King Kamehameha III established Hawaii’s public school system in 1840. To learn more, visit HawaiiPublicSchools.org.

