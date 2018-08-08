25th CAB Black Hawks continue to fight wildfire at Ma’kua Kee’au Forest Reserve

The crew of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter of 2-25 Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, observe the wildfire near the Ma’kua Kea’au Forest Reserve, Aug. 6. The Department of Land and Natural Resources and Division of Forestry and Wildlife firefighters called upon the U.S. Army for assistance to contain and extinguish the fire. (Photo by Sgt. Ian Morales, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs, 25th Infantry Division)
Crew chiefs of 2-25 Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, set up a Bambi bucket in preparation to attach it to the underside of a UH-60 Black Hawk, Aug. 6. The crew supported the Honolulu Fire Department and Division of Forestry and Wildlife firefighters to contain and extinguish the Makua Keaau Forest Reserve wildfire. (Photo by Sgt Ian Morales, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division)
A UH-60 Black Hawk of 2-25 Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, lands on Wheeler Army Airfield for refueling Aug. 6. The crew supported the Honolulu Fire Department and Division of Forestry and Wildlife firefighters on the west side of Oahu with a 1500 acre wildfire. (Photo by Sgt. Ian Morales, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division)
A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter lowers a Bambi bucket into the ocean to collect water for fighting the fires in the Ma’kua Kea’au Forest Reserve. Along with three other Black Hawks, the crews continued to contain the fire that has burned over 1,500 acres. (Photo by Sgt. Ian Morales, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division)
A UH-60 Black Hawk of 2-25 Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, releases its payload of water from a Bambi bucket over a wildfire at the Ma’kua Kea’au Forest Reserve, Aug. 6. Crews from the U.S. Army, The Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Division of Forestry and Wildlife firefighters worked together to contain and extinguish the blaze. (Photo by Sgt. Ian Morales, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division)
