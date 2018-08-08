Exchange warns shoppers about ‘Exchange Inc.’ scams

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

News Release

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is warning military shoppers about scammers offering to broker the sale of used cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats and boat engines through the Department of Defense retailer using the name “Exchange Inc.”

“This has been an ongoing issue for several years now, and it has surfaced again where someone is using the Exchange’s trademarked logo and name without permission to purportedly handle transactions in the United States on behalf of private sellers,” said Air Force Chief Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor.

Unauthorized sources have solicited military shoppers in the past to purchase motor vehicles. (The Exchange does not have the authority to sell vehicles in the continental United States,) More recently, these scammers have attempted to sell boat engines.

Those who are responsible for these fraudulent sales attempts have left consumers with the impression they are doing business with the DoD’s oldest exchange service.

The scammers typically direct potential buyers to use multiple third-party gift cards to pay for purchases. Most recently, scammers required payment using Google Play gift cards. To verify any suspicious payment method requests, military shoppers can call Exchange Customer Service at 800-527-2345.

“Often, the perpetrator cannot be identified because the methods they use are not traceable back to any individual,” Reyes said.

The Exchange operates solely on military installations and via ShopMyExchange.com. The Exchange does not act as a broker in private transactions and does not advertise in classified advertisement or resale websites.

Shoppers who believe that they may have been taken advantage of can file a complaint through the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov .

