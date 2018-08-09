Senator Mazie Hirono visits Tripler AMC to present health care award

Tripler Army Medical Center

News Release

HONOLULU — Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono visited Tripler Army Medical Center today to present an award to Tripler Nurse Case Manager, Lesley Yoshimori.

Yoshimori was named by the Healthcare Association of Hawaii as one of five winners of the Hawaii Healthcare Hero award. Her nomination came from the sister of a Tripler patient who received a heart transplant.

Part of her nomination narrative states, “Nurse Yoshimori helped my brother get a heart … she was instrumental in coordinating discussion between Tripler Cardiology and the advanced cardiac team at Stanford Health Center in Palo Alto, California … her care and concern for patients and their families is unrivaled … she is the reason he has a second chance at life and will get to see his daughters graduate from college.”

Yoshimori is credited with being a lifeline for the family during the process. The narrative concluded, “I’d like to close with the following anonymous quote because it speaks to who RN Yoshimori is. ‘Excellence is the result of caring more than others think is wise, risking more than others think is safe, dreaming more than others think is practical and expecting more than others think is possible.’”

Yoshimori began working for Tripler in May 2009 at the preventive medicine department as a public health nurse. Since 2014 she has worked at the Tripler Family Medicine Department and is recognized as a highly respected staff member among her supervisors and peers.