Senator Mazie Hirono visits Tripler AMC to present health care award
Tripler Army Medical Center
News Release
HONOLULU — Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono visited Tripler Army Medical Center today to present an award to Tripler Nurse Case Manager, Lesley Yoshimori.
Yoshimori was named by the Healthcare Association of Hawaii as one of five winners of the Hawaii Healthcare Hero award. Her nomination came from the sister of a Tripler patient who received a heart transplant.
Part of her nomination narrative states, “Nurse Yoshimori helped my brother get a heart … she was instrumental in coordinating discussion between Tripler Cardiology and the advanced cardiac team at Stanford Health Center in Palo Alto, California … her care and concern for patients and their families is unrivaled … she is the reason he has a second chance at life and will get to see his daughters graduate from college.”
Yoshimori is credited with being a lifeline for the family during the process. The narrative concluded, “I’d like to close with the following anonymous quote because it speaks to who RN Yoshimori is. ‘Excellence is the result of caring more than others think is wise, risking more than others think is safe, dreaming more than others think is practical and expecting more than others think is possible.’”
Yoshimori began working for Tripler in May 2009 at the preventive medicine department as a public health nurse. Since 2014 she has worked at the Tripler Family Medicine Department and is recognized as a highly respected staff member among her supervisors and peers.
Yoshimori said, “It is really nice to be recognized for the efforts and to be able to share this experience with others. It is also an honor to meet Sen. Mazie Hirono.”
During the recognition ceremony Yoshimori was presented with a certificate of special congressional recognition from the U.S. senator for exemplary service and commitment to the health and well-being of our nation’s veterans.
Hirono stated, “I think it takes very special people to have heart and empathy and provide the kind of care that really makes a difference.”
After the presentation, Hirono toured Tripler’s neighbor, the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System facilities who serve an estimated 50,000 veterans throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands.
• About TAMC
Tripler Army Medical Center has been healing heroes since before the attacks on Pearl Harbor and continues to serve 264,000 local active duty, guard/reserve and retired military personnel, their families and veteran beneficiaries.
Tripler treats 171,000 referral personnel to include residents of nine U.S. affiliated jurisdictions (American Samoa, Guam, and the former Trust Territories), and forward-deployed forces in more than 40 countries throughout the Pacific. Trust Tripler Army Medical Center to heal Heroes.
Category: Health, Leadership, News