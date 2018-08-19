2IBCT, 25th ID participates in CALFEX

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment “Gimlets”, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepare to clear a building during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, August 9, 2018. The exercise is part of an overall training progression in order to maintain combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Joshua Hollis, platoon leader of Alpha Co., 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment “Gimlets”, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, calls out a fire command during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, August 9, 2018. The exercise is part of an overall training progression in order to maintain combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment “Gimlets”, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, begin the movement phase during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, August 9, 2018. The exercise is part of an overall training progression in order to maintain combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
