U.S. Army Hawaii prepares for Hurricane Lane 

(Note: Click all the images below to enlarge for viewing.)

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

Public Affairs

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — U.S. Army Hawaii is monitoring Hurricane Lane as it approaches the islands.

The protection of Soldiers, civilians and their family members is of utmost importance to USARHAW; therefore, the Emergency Operations Center is now open and will start 24-hour operations Thursday, until it is no longer required.

Primary sources of information are provided below:

• www.facebook.com/usaghawaii,

• www.hawaiiarmyweekly.com, and

• www.twitter.com/usaghawaii (information may be delayed on Twitter).

The AtHoc Mass Warning Notification System will be used to send emergency messages. Additionally, personnel may also get current information from the City and County of Honolulu regarding disasters, emergencies, road closures, etc.

If you are not registered on AtHoc, register at https://www.wood.army.mil/newweb/documents/weather/AtHoc_Alerts.pdf. Select getting information on your work and cellphones, as well as via email and text messages. Select all of these locations, so you can be informed no matter where you are.

Register for Oahu Information Alerts at https://hnl.info.

Per the Hawaii State Department of Education, effective today, Aug. 22, all after-school activities and programs, including inter-scholastic athletic events, are canceled for the rest of the week. They will resume on Monday, Aug. 27. All school-related inter-island travel this week is also canceled.

Updates on school closures are posted on HIDOE’s website at www.hawaiipublicschools.org. They will also be posted on Twitter and Facebook, @HIDOE808, beginning at 9 p.m., this evening, Aug. 22.

Based on the storm’s outcome, USARHAW is prepared to open Family Assistance Centers at either Schofield Barracks, Building 690, or Fort Shafter, Building 330. Displaced personnel and/or evacuees needing help can get support and assistance from the FAC between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Safe havens and shelters will be activated across USARHAW. Unlike shelters, safe havens are locations with no supplies; personnel must bring items for use. Pets are authorized at shelters, which will be located at Martinez Gym at Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter Gym. Please review the attachments and know where to go.

(Note: Click all the images below to enlarge for viewing.)

Personnel who live off-post and need care or assistance should go to the nearest State of Hawaii Public Emergency Shelter in their community. Below is the listing of the State of Hawaii Public Emergency Shelters in designated neighborhoods. It states whether shelters are designated for the general population, for special needs personnel, or are pet friendly:

(Note: Click all the images below to enlarge for viewing.)

Personnel who live in coastal areas should use public shelters, if open.

Most personnel should shelter-in-place in their homes or barracks areas. The best and strongest place in a residence is the bathroom, closet or under the stairway. Below is a handout to prepare you for sheltering-in-place and how to prepare, how you will be notified, and the actions to take when temporarily sheltering-in-place.

(Note: Click all the images below to enlarge for viewing.)

All personnel should have a 14-day emergency supply of perishable food, water and other essential supplies. Please be guided by the following:

(Note: Click all the images below to enlarge for viewing.)

Electrical power can go out at any time during Hurrricane Lane. Without electricity, you may experience a shortage of food and clean water; therefore, it is critical that all military/civilian personnel working or living on- or off-post know how to prepare for a power outage. The fact sheet below describes actions to be taken:

(Note: Click all the images below to enlarge for viewing.)

Finally, the hurricane will cause winds, heavy rain, high surfs, power outages and flash floods during the storm surge. Rushing flood waters can be deeper and stronger than they look and can carry debris, rocks and mud.

It is critical that all military/civilian personnel working or living on- or off-post know how to prepare for a flood, what to do if there is a flood and what to do after a flood.

No one should walk, run, swim or drive vehicles in flood and hurricane conditions.

(Note: Click all the images below to enlarge for viewing.)

Military units and organizations should update their Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness, or TCCOR. Additionally, military units and organizations should update the Army Disaster Personnel Accountability and Assessment System, or ADPAAS, as soon as possible, at https://adpaas.army.mil.

