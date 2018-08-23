Directorate of Emergency Services to close several gates at USAG-HI
UPDATED (as of 10:52 a.m., Aug. 23)
U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
Public Affairs
In preparation for Hurricane Lane, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s Directorate of Emergency Services will close the following gates effective today, Aug 23, at 4 p.m.:
CLOSED AT 4 P.M., UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
At Schofield Barracks
McNair Gate
McComb Gate
Lyman Vehicle Processing Center (NO PASSES ISSUED AFTERWARDS)
At Wheeler Army Airfield
Kawamura Gate
AT Fort Shafter
Patch Gate
Buckner Vehicle Processing Center (NO PASSES ISSUED AFTERWARDS)
CLOSED NOW
Pililaau Recreation Center
OPEN 24 HOURS (manning will be based on the storm):
At Schofield Barracks
Lyman Gate
Foote Gate
At Wheeler Army Airfield
Kunia Gate
At Fort Shafter
Buckner Gate
At Tripler Army Medical Center
Jarrett White Drive Gate