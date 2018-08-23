Directorate of Emergency Services to close several gates at USAG-HI

| August 23, 2018 | 0 Comments
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Vehicles enter and exit through Schofield Barracks' McNair Gate, which has become a double-lane entrance between 5-7 a.m.; Monday-Friday. During this time; outbound vehicles will go through the Macomb; Foote or Lyman gates. (Photo by Karen A. Iwamoto, Oahu Public at ions)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Directorate of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii has released gate information during Hurricane Lane. (Photo by Karen A. Iwamoto, Oahu Public at ions)

UPDATED (as of 10:52 a.m., Aug. 23)

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
Public Affairs

In preparation for Hurricane Lane, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s Directorate of Emergency Services will close the following gates effective today, Aug 23, at 4 p.m.:

CLOSED AT 4 P.M., UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

At Schofield Barracks
McNair Gate
McComb Gate
Lyman Vehicle Processing Center (NO PASSES ISSUED AFTERWARDS)

At Wheeler Army Airfield
Kawamura Gate

AT Fort Shafter
Patch Gate
Buckner Vehicle Processing Center (NO PASSES ISSUED AFTERWARDS)

CLOSED NOW
Pililaau Recreation Center

OPEN 24 HOURS (manning will be based on the storm):

At Schofield Barracks
Lyman Gate
Foote Gate

At Wheeler Army Airfield
Kunia Gate

At Fort Shafter
Buckner Gate

At Tripler Army Medical Center
Jarrett White Drive Gate

