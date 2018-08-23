Directorate of Emergency Services to close several gates at USAG-HI

UPDATED (as of 10:52 a.m., Aug. 23)

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

Public Affairs

In preparation for Hurricane Lane, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s Directorate of Emergency Services will close the following gates effective today, Aug 23, at 4 p.m.:

CLOSED AT 4 P.M., UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE At Schofield Barracks

McNair Gate

McComb Gate

Lyman Vehicle Processing Center (NO PASSES ISSUED AFTERWARDS) At Wheeler Army Airfield

Kawamura Gate AT Fort Shafter

Patch Gate

Buckner Vehicle Processing Center (NO PASSES ISSUED AFTERWARDS) CLOSED NOW

Pililaau Recreation Center OPEN 24 HOURS (manning will be based on the storm): At Schofield Barracks

Lyman Gate

Foote Gate At Wheeler Army Airfield

Kunia Gate At Fort Shafter

Buckner Gate At Tripler Army Medical Center

Jarrett White Drive Gate

