Hurricane Lane updates are provided

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — The following are updates from directorates and organizations in U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

Updated 11:57, Aug. 24 — The safety of all U.S. Army Hawaii remains our highest priority. Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the Senior Commander, U.S. Army Hawaii, has implemented restricted movement on all Army installations.

Movement is limited to emergency responders, essential military and civilian personnel, and those transitioning to on-post safe havens only.

Sheltering in your home remains the best location to stay during the storm.

Visitors Control Centers at Lyman Gate and Buckner Gate are CLOSED (NO PASSES)

Updated 5:06 p.m., Aug. 23 — The Directorate of Emergency Services updated information about gates on Garrison Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/usaghawaii/posts/?ref=page_internal.

Updated 2:46 p.m., Aug. 23 — The City and County of Honolulu will activate sirens at 4 p.m., today, as Hurricane Lane approaches the island. Get full details and other city and county news at www.honolulu.gov/cms-csd-menu/site-csd-sitearticles/18368-csd-news-releases-current-listing.htm.

Updated 2:02 p.m., Aug. 23 — All Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) facilities, including Child Development Centers (CDCs), are now closed.

Updated 12:06 p.m., Aug. 23 — Get the full list of FMWR facility and event closures/cancellations due to Hurricane Lane here: https://hawaii.armymwr.com/promos/hurricane-lane-closures.

Updated 11:59 a.m., Aug. 23 — The #SBHealthClinic is now closed and will remain closed until further notice due to #HurricaneLane.

Updated 11:56 a.m., Aug. 23 — Army Community Service (ACS) Hawaii is closed as a result of Hurricane Lane’s approach and impact. Please stay tuned to the local news reports. We will post when ACS resumes normal business operations.

Emergency numbers follow:

Victim Advocacy Safe Line: (808) 624-SAFE (7233)

Army Emergency Relief: (877) 272-7337 (American Red Cross)

Military Family Life Counselors: (808) 222-7088 Updated 11:39 a.m., Aug. 23 — The Senior Commander, U.S. Army Hawaii, has authorized the release of all non-essential personnel, based on an orderly shutdown of installation operations, beginning at 12 p.m. (noon) today and continuing through Friday. All commands and organizations will work with their employees to ensure services, facilities and operations are shut down efficiently and provide adequate time for personnel to return home safely. Employees should maintain contact with their supervisors for updates on returning to duty. Essential personnel will perform continued duties as assigned.

Updated 11:26 a.m., Aug. 23 — All banks on Army installations will be closing at 1 p.m. today until further notice.

Updated 10:35 a.m., Aug. 23. — All Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Defense Commissary Agency facilities, to include the Navy Exchange (NEX), will close at 5 p.m., today, and will remain closed Friday. Best case scenario, they will resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, pending weather and hurricane impacts.

Updated 9:28 a.m., Aug. 23. — The following updates have been provided by Tripler Army Medical Center:

— All TAMC outpatient clinics are closed today and Friday (Aug. 24). All appointments are cancelled. Only inpatient(patients already staying in Tripler) and Emergency Room services will be available.

— The TAMC outpatient pharmacy will operate normal hours today, closing at 12 noon, to allow patients to get refills prior to the storm. The pharmacy is closed on Friday; however, prescription services will still be available at the inpatient pharmacy and Emergency Department, if needed. — The NEX pharmacy will close at 2 p.m. today (it’s usually open until 6 p.m.) and remain closed Friday and Saturday. — If you are in need of obstetrics care, 20 weeks pregnant or more, report to TAMC Labor and Delivery on the 6th floor, Mountainside. If under 20 weeks pregnant, please report to the Emergency Department for assistance. — Most TAMC staff members are on administrative leave for the next two days to take care of their families. We will continue to update this Facebook page as info becomes available. Updated 10:11 a.m., Aug. 23 — The VA Pacific Island Health Care system has enacted the Pharmacy Disaster Relief Plan for Hawaii, Maui, Kauai and Oahu affected by the hurricane. Veterans who need an emergency supply of medications will be able to go to any retail pharmacy open to the public, with a written prescription or active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months) and have active refills available. Updated 5:08 p.m., Aug. 22 — Spark Matsunaga VA Medical Center, Ambulatory Care Clinic will be closed Thursday through Saturday. Updated 4:58 p.m., Aug. 22 — Pilila’au Army Recreation Center, or PARC, was closed at 11 a.m., today, Aug. 22.

– Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation events for Thursday and Friday have been cancelled.

– Religious Support has cancelled all events on Thursday through Saturday. Two of four “Strong Bonds” events were cancelled in Waikiki.

– The Hawaii Department of Education, or HIDOE, has announced school closures for Thursday an…d Friday. See www.hawaiiarmyweekly.com for more details.

– The U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks will close at 12 noon, Thursday through close of business Friday.

– The Tripler Army Medical Center, or TAMC, Emergency Room (ER) will remain open. Updated 10:43 a.m., Aug. 22 — Due to the weather, tomorrow’s Community Readiness Expo (CRE) at the Nehelani Banquet & Conference Center has be cancelled. Information will be updated herein when it’s available.

