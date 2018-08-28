25th ID holds Flying V for new chief of staff

August 28, 2018
Col. David B. Womack, incoming 25th Infantry Division Chief of Staff, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, assumes responsibility of duties in a ceremony on Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, on Aug. 10, 2018. Womack has previously served on the installation as the commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

