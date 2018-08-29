Project Greenbook focuses on making more effective Soldiers and leaders

Representatives from U.S. Army Pacific and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visited U.S. forces in South Korea, July 9-13 to discuss a new Army initiative called Project Greenbook.

Project Greenbook integrates a number of training enhancements in order to build a better Soldier. These enhancements include a foundational learning smartphone application, various strategic thinking exercises, a digital professional development library and online community discussion forums.

Project Greenbook also includes personal behavioral assessments and training scenarios that focus on character and ethical situations and encourage complex thinking skills. In real world operations, Soldiers will often face potential life and death situations requiring quick thinking that may not have a textbook answer or solution. This is part of the combined learning tools and training that the project seeks to address.

Altogether, Project Greenbook is a set of interactive training tools that are adaptable to each unit and commanders’ needs, objectives and missions, that encourages collaboration and individual thinking and decision-making.

Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Anthony Spadaro, the command senior enlisted leader, U.S. INDOPACOM and retired Army Col. Trey Johnson, the U.S. Army Pacific Project Greenbook lead, spoke to Soldiers and leaders at Camp Humphreys, South Korea about the project and successes they have already experienced with the pilot program at the 25th Infantry Division.

Spadaro emphasized that this isn’t just more training but smarter training and about giving time back to Soldiers and leaders. He said the Project Greenbook team has already seen great results from Soldiers in the pilot program.

“We’ve seen them building up physically, we’ve seen mental acuity that I haven’t seen in such a long time but more so I’ve seen platoon commanders and platoon sergeants actively engaged with the lives of their Soldiers,” said Spadaro.

According to Johnson, the project developed in accordance with the vision and intent of Gen. Robert B. Brown, USARPAC commanding general, is intended to cultivate agile and adaptive Soldiers and leaders who thrive in ambiguity and chaos.

Johnson said he could see Project Greenbook being especially relevant to units in South Korea, where many Soldiers serve a one-year tour. He thinks this could decrease the time it takes to familiarize and train new Soldiers, increasing their overall effectiveness.

“Some of the training enhancements include behavioral assessments that allow a small unit leader to understand him or herself much better in practical terms,” said Johnson.

“They can also understand their teammates and unit much more in-depth. They can use this feedback to conduct counseling, talent management and talent matching so you can increase the cohesiveness of your unit in a much quicker fashion and a proactive way,” he added.

Johnson also mentioned what he refers to as the “human dimension challenge.”

“It’s focused on performance enhancement by targeting the human dimension challenge, that being enhancement of the cognitive, social and physical domains that make up each human being, each Soldier,” he said.

The overall goal of the program according to Spadaro and Johnson is to create better decision makers at a tactical level, create a more ready, resilient and lethal force and to give more options to unit commanders.

Spadaro added that he wants Soldiers that are committed not only to themselves but their units and each other.

“I want warfighters that are ready now, not tomorrow, but now. And those that look at Project Greenbook, I promise you that you’re going to get a Soldier, Sailor, Airman and Marine that’s lethal, that’s effective and a warrior,” said Spadaro.

