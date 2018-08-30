9th Mission Support Command reflects upon its past

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – At the qualifying course, Sgt. Debrian Holmes (left) and Sgt. Clyde Sampson (right), 9th Mission Support Command Headquarters and Headquarters Command, load ammo for Soldiers preparing for their annual weapons qualification at Schofield Barracks on August 12, 2018. (Photo by Sgt Jasmine N. Perry Theater Support Group Detachment Alaska)
Spc. Melkarth Raqueno, right, 303d Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, performs a blood pressure check during a Soldier’s periodic health assessment (PHA) exam on Aug. 12, 2018. The brigade holds PHA exams during each battle assembly in order to improve medical readiness. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Alyson Tugaoen, U.S. Army Reserve)
FORD ISLAND, Hawaii – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aaron Watts, 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade, takes a photo of the USS Arizona Memorial from afar as the memorial remains closed due to unsafe conditions. Visiting the memorial stopped due to structural concerns of the loading dock. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rufino Ballesteros)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4650541/reflecting-past?sub_id=41298&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=41298&utm_content=asset_link.)
