Soldiers, Airmen can connect to communities with new hub page

Army and Air Force Exchange Service

Public Affairs

DALLAS – To keep Soldiers, Airmen and military families connected to their communities, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has debuted a resource page on ShopMyExchange.com with up-to-date information on installation-wide events and programs in their area.

The Hub, at www.ShopMyExchange.com/Community , provides information on events and specials at local Exchanges and commissaries, Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs and Air Force Services activities in one easy-to-navigate location.

“This online resource, which is updated daily, is a huge benefit to time-strapped Airmen, Soldiers and their families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “The Hub is the go-to source to stay connected to Exchange events, Express specials and other happenings in the military community.”

Upcoming events are featured on the Hub’s What’s Happening section, including deals of the week, special savings and giveaways for the entire family.

The Hub also includes these links:

Event photos,

BE FIT resources,

Veterans information, and

ApplyMyExchange.com, the Exchange’s career website.

“The Exchange is a vital part of the military community,” Reyes said. “The Hub strengthens the connection to Airmen, Soldiers, military retirees and Veterans.”

