1st Bn., 27th Inf. Regt., 2IBCT, participates in air assault

| September 1, 2018 | 0 Comments
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Co., 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment "Wolfhounds", 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, provide initial security after exiting a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during an air assault training mission on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2018. The exercise maintains combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Co., 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment "Wolfhounds", 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, wait for medical evacuation UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during an air assault training mission on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2018. The exercise maintains combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4684561/1-27-air-assault?sub_id=314&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=314&utm_content=asset_link.)

