UH ROTC cadet is honored with 12th Annual Nainoa Hoe Scholarship of Honor Award

September 1, 2018
Mr. Allen Hoe, father of 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe, and Maj. Gen. Ron Clark, 25th Infantry Division commanding general, stand with University of Hawaii ROTC cadet Andrew Tokunda after he was presented with the 12th Annual Nainoa Hoe Scholarship of Honor Award during a ceremony, August 28, 2018, at the 1LT Nainoa Hoe Mission Training Complex located at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The scholarship honors the legacy of service of 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe, the son of Mr. Allen Hoe. Hoe was a University of Hawaii ROTC graduate and member of the 25th Infantry Division. He was killed in action January 2005 in Iraq.

