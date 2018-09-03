Aloha Festivals 2018 presents a monthlong celebration of the aloha spirit

In partnership with Aloha Festivals, Pearlridge Center will hold the 2018 Keiki Ho‘olaule‘a – a free, full-day event perfect for families and their keiki. Musical groups and hālau hula (hulaschools) will take to the stage throughout the day, while arts and crafts stations, demonstrations and other activities provide families with a Saturday full of fun. In conjunction Pearlridge will also host the Pū Ha‘aheo, the Second Annual Keiki Conch Shell Blowing Contest.

— 66th Annual Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a

Sept. 22, 2018 │ 7-10 p.m.

Kalākaua Avenue

Aloha Festivals hosts Hawai‘i’s largest block party with the 66th Annual Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a. Unlike any other event throughout the year, Waikīkī’s beachfront Kalākaua Avenue will betransformed with booths highlighting Hawai‘i cuisine, crafts and culture. Attendees can sample some of the best, local flavors from neighborhood spots like Waimanalo Country Farms and Mahaloha Burger, to national names who have joined the Hawai‘i scene like STRIPSTEAK Waikiki and much more. In addition, the event will bring local artisans together to showcase one-of-a-kind, handmade crafts; and four stages with incredible entertainment will rock the evening featuring top local artists Kapena, Brother Noland, The Makaha Sons, Mark Yamanaka, award-winning hālau hula, and more.

— 72nd Annual Floral Parade

Sept. 29, 2018 │ 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

From Ala Moana Park through Kalākaua Avenue to Kapi‘olani Park

The 72nd Annual Floral Parade, which concludes the Aloha Festivals, unites the Hawai‘icommunity for a colorful procession of Hawaiian culture. Intricate and vibrant floral floats willmake their way through Waikīkī, men and women on horseback will showcase the traditional art of Pāʻū Riding, and the royal court will make their final grand appearance.

The mission of Aloha Festivals is to foster the aloha spirit through the perpetuation of the Hawaiian culture and the celebration of the diverse customs and traditions of Hawai‘i. For more information about Aloha Festivals, visit www.AlohaFestivals.com.

— About Aloha Festivals

Aloha Festivals was first held in 1946 as Aloha Week, and over the past seven decades has become a celebration of Hawaiian culture, integrating the traditions and cultures of the Islands through music, dance, cuisine and art.

All festivities are coordinated by a volunteer board ofdirectors. Aloha Festivals is funded by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, corporate and private sponsorships, and sales of Aloha Festivals ribbons and merchandise. More information about Aloha Festivals and its events can be found at www.AlohaFestivals.com, Facebook (facebook.com/AlohaFestivals), Twitter (@AlohaFstvls), Instagram (@alohafestivals) or by calling (808) 923-2030.