Military kids can win $20K in college scholarships

Army and Air Force Exchange Service

News Release

DALLAS – Military students who shine in the classroom and serve their communities can earn cash for college by sharing their stories in an essay contest sponsored by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Unilever.

Four winners of the Rewards of Caring scholarship contest will each receive a $5,000 scholarship. Military students can enter the essay contest, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 27.

To enter, authorized Exchange shoppers in grades six through 12 with a grade-point average of 2.5 or higher must submit an entry form and an essay in English of 500 words or less explaining why their community and involvement in community service projects are important to them.

“Through this essay contest, the Exchange helps students see the value of volunteering and serving others,” said Army Col. Collin Fortier, the Exchange’s military community liaison. “Students who serve in their communities see firsthand just how much their work can have an impact on the world.”

Entry forms can be obtained at Exchange locations worldwide or online at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes . Mailed entries must be postmarked by Sept. 27 and received by no later than Oct. 15.

Students should send mailed submissions to:

Exchange Rewards of Caring Scholarship Contest

PO Box 7757

Melville, NY 117775-7757

Contest winners will be selected by Unilever’s Operation In Touch team on or about Oct. 29. Visit www.operationintouch.com for complete rules and entry details.

Category: Community