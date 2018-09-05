Department announces 2018-19 enrollment figures for public and charter schools

Hawaii State Department of Education

News Release

​HONOLULU — Hawaii’s public and charter schools saw a slight increase in enrollment for a total of 179,698 students for school year 2018-19, compared to 179,255 last year (up 443 from last year).

This year, Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) schools enrolled 168,152 students (up 57 from last year) and charter schools enrolled 11,546 students (up 386 from last year).

In 2018-19, the five largest HIDOE public schools by grade level are:

High Schools (grades 9-12):

Campbell (3,095), Waipahu (2,682), Mililani (2,616), Farrington (2,315), Maui (2,017)



Intermediate (grades 7-8) and Middle Schools (grades 6-8):

Mililani Middle (1,886), Kapolei Middle (1,526), Waipahu Intermediate (1,275), Maui Waena Intermediate (1,155), Kalakaua Middle (1,090)



Elementary Schools:

August Ahrens (1,244), Holomua (1,137), Keoneula (1,072), Ewa (1,067), Waipahu (1,016)

The five smallest HIDOE schools in the state include: Niihau High and Elementary (9), Maunaloa Elementary (38), Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind (59), Waiahole Elementary (67) and Olomana School (71).

The five largest charter schools are: Hawaii Technology Academy (1,197), Kamaile Academy (839), Ka Waihona O Ka Naauao (738), Kihei Charter School, (652) and the Hawaii Academy of Arts and Sciences (644).

The five smallest charter schools are: Ke Ana Laahana (38), Kanaka (50), Ke Kula O Niihau Kekaha (52), Hakipuu Learning Center (54) and Kapolei Charter School (89).

Click here to download the full enrollment figures.

Category: Community, Education