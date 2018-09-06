25th ID participates in helocast training at Bellows

| September 6, 2018 | 0 Comments
A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) is used as a transport vehicle by Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, during helocast operations at Bellows Air Force Base, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2018. DPAA conducts global search and recovery operations in some of the most austere environments on the planet in the effort to provide the fullest possible accounting of our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Seth Coulter)

U.S. Soldiers and Marines assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, prepare to conduct helocast training at Bellows Air Force Base, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2018. DPAA conducts global search and recovery operations in some of the most austere environments on the planet in the effort to provide the fullest possible accounting of our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Seth Coulter)

Soldiers and Marines assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, conduct helocast training out of a UH-1Y Huey helicopter at Bellows Air Force Base, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2018. DPAA conducts global search and recovery operations in some of the most austere environments on the planet in the effort to provide the fullest possible accounting of our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Seth Coulter)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4701172/helocast-training?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)

