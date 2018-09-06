Exchange to offering fee-free layaway for the holidays

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

News Release

DALLAS — Budget-minded service members, families and retirees can kick off their holiday shopping early by taking advantage of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s fee-free layaway.

The Exchange will waive the $3 service fee for items of $25 or more–including toys and bikes— that are placed on layaway starting Sept. 1 and paid for by Dec. 24.

“The Exchange’s holiday layaway plan helps military families keep special gifts out of sight and manage their budgets too,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange Senior Enlisted Advisor. “We want to make holiday shopping as stress-free as possible for Airmen, Soldiers and their families.”

To hold items on layaway, military shoppers are required to make a deposit of 15 percent of the purchase price.

Shoppers can visit customer service at their local Exchange for program details and eligibility information.

Category: Community