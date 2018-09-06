If you’re retiring from active duty, you should make an enrollment choice

TRICARE News Release When you retire from active duty , your TRICARE plan options will change. Retiring from active duty is a Qualifying Life Event (QLE). A QLE allows you to enroll in a new TRICARE plan or change your coverage options within 90 days of the life event. As a retiree, you’ll need to take action to enroll in a TRICARE plan if you want to continue to receive coverage for civilian care.

What actions do you need to take to continue TRICARE coverage?

First, update your information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). The next steps depend on which TRICARE plans you are eligible to use.

If eligible, you can re-enroll yourself and eligible family members in TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select. Depending on the plan you choose, you’ll pay the single or family enrollment fee. There is no TRICARE Select enrollment fee for Group A retirees.

Depending on your eligibility, there may be other TRICARE plans for you and your family after retirement. Visit the TRICARE Plan Finder to learn about your options. For dental or vision coverage, you may also be eligible to enroll in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Programbeginning in 2019.

When do you need to re-enroll in TRICARE coverage?

If you want to keep TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select with no break in coverage, you must enroll within 90 days after your retirement date. If you don’t enroll in TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select within 90 days of retirement, you’ll only be eligible for care in a military hospital or clinic on a space-available basis. The effective date of coverage will be your retirement date.

If you enroll in a TRICARE plan more than 90 days after your retirement, your request will be considered a new enrollment. If you have a break in TRICARE coverage, you and your eligible family members can only receive care at a military hospital or clinic on a space-available basis until you have TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select coverage again.

Active duty service members pay nothing out of pocket and their family’s costs are minimal. However, depending on their TRICARE plan, retirees may see an increase in their enrollment fees, copayments, cost-shares, and other fees.

How do you re-enroll in TRICARE coverage?

Use the Beneficiary Web Enrollment website (not available overseas).

Call your regional contractor.

Mail your enrollment form. Go to “Forms and Claims” on the TRICARE website to download forms.

Understanding your TRICARE options will help you and your family make the best health care decisions. Learn more about your TRICARE plan options after retiring from active duty.

